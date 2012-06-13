JOHANNESBURG, June 13 South Africa have kept
faith with a winning formula by naming an unchanged squad for
the three-test series in England starting next month, Cricket
South Africa (CSA) announced on Wednesday.
The 15-man squad is identical to the touring side that beat
New Zealand 1-0 in a three-test series in March.
The Proteas are currently ranked number two in the world
behind England and convenor of selectors Andrew Hudson believes
consistency and depth of squad have been the key ingredients to
the team's success.
"The players fully deserve a vote of confidence after the
outstanding manner in which they outplayed New Zealand away from
home," Hudson said in a statement.
"Consistency has also been one of the key pillars of our
selection policy and this is also contributing to our success on
the field. We are now building up excellent depth in both the
batting and bowling departments."
Opening batsman Graeme Smith will again captain the side
after recovering from ankle surgery.
"Graeme has been outstanding both as our leading run scorer
and as captain during our last two test tours of England and I
have every confidence he will continue that form," Hudson added.
The South Africa squad boasts a formidable pace attack
spearheaded by the world's top-ranked test bowler Dale Steyn,
backed up by Vernon Philander, who has taken 51 wickets in just
seven tests, and Morne Morkel.
The test series begins at the Oval on July 19 before moving
to Headingley in Leeds on Aug. 2. The series concludes with the
final test at Lord's starting on Aug. 16.
Following the tests, England and South Africa will play a
five-match one-day series and three Twenty20 internationals.
Test squad: Graeme Smith (captain), Hashim Amla, Mark
Boucher, Marchant de Lange, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran
Tahir, Jacques Kallis, Morne Morkel, Alviro Petersen, Robin
Peterson, Vernon Philander, Jacques Rudolph, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo
Tsotsobe.
(Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by John O'Brien)