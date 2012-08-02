LEEDS, England Aug 2 England's bowlers endured early frustration against South Africa's opening batsmen on the first morning of the second test at Headingley on Thursday as the visitors reached lunch 84 without loss.

A green pitch, perfect for the England seamers, saw captain Andrew Strauss win the toss and send South Africa into bat.

Openers Alviro Petersen (59 not out) and Graeme Smith (24 not out) both had luck on their side as England failed to find a breakthrough.

Petersen was dropped by Alastair Cook at second slip on 29 while Smith received a let off on six in bizarre circumstances.

Recalled fast bowler Steven Finn forced an edge from Smith to Strauss at first slip but Australian umpire Steve Davis called a dead ball after Finn's right knee broke the stumps on his follow through.

Strauss then questioned umpire Davis' decision, citing that Finn had broken the stumps twice prior to the incident without a dead ball being called.

Petersen was the most dominant of the two openers in the first session, reaching his 50 off 78 balls in sunny conditions.

England trail the three-test series 1-0 after losing the first contest at The Oval.