New Zealand's Daniel Vettori plays a shot watched by South Africa's Hashim Amla during their first international test cricket match of the series in Dunedin, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Trent Boult hit three sixes off Vernon Philander before New Zealand were bowled out for 273 early on the third day of the first test against South Africa on Friday to take a first innings lead of 35.

The hosts, replying to South Africa's 238, had resumed on 243 for nine at University Oval in Dunedin.

Boult, mindful of Chris Martin's lack of batting prowess, took the majority of the strike and attacked the bowling before Martin was caught in close off Dale Steyn for five.

Boult was 33 not out.

New Zealand had wasted a golden opportunity to build a more susbtantial lead after they had withstood a period of hostile pace bowling with Brendon McCullum (48), captain Ross Taylor (44) and Daniel Vettori (46) all dismissed just when they looked to build on promising starts.

If South Africa sweep the series 3-0, they will take over the world number one test ranking from England.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Justin Palmer)