CAPE TOWN South Africa wicketkeeper AB de Villiers had successful surgery on his injured hand on Friday and should be fit to take on Australia next month, Cricket South Africa said.

"He will start light rehab on Monday and is on track to be ready for the upcoming tour against Australia," Saturday's statement said.

De Villiers had a plate inserted into his left hand two years ago after breaking it while competing in the Indian Premier League, but it had recently caused discomfort forcing him to undergo more surgery.

South Africa will play three tests and three Twenty20 internationals against Australia, starting with the first five day game at Centurion on February 12.

