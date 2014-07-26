Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera (L) reacts for a bouncer ball by South Africa's Morne Morkel (not pictured) during the second day of their second test cricket match in Colombo July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

South Africa's captain Hashim Amla plays a shot during the third day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Skipper Hashim Amla scored his 22nd test hundred to take South Africa safely past the follow-on mark but Sri Lanka retained control of the second test after capturing two more wickets in Saturday's afternoon session.

Amla went to tea on the third day on 119 not out scored off exactly 300 balls (12 fours) with South Africa on 234 for seven wickets, trailing by 187 with three wickets in hand.

Dale Steyn was the other not out batsman on 18.

Amla, in his second test as captain, survived a dropped catch by Kaushal Silva at extra cover seven runs short of his century when he drove uppishly at a delivery from Suranga Lakmal, otherwise he was a model of concentration.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera continued to torment the South African batsmen when he picked up his fourth wicket of the innings, bowling Vernon Philander through the gate for nine.

The other wicket to fall in the afternoon session was that of JP Duminy, who took 58 balls to score his three runs before being drawn outside his crease by Rangana Herath to be stumped by Niroshan Dickwella.

South Africa appear intent on occupying the crease for as long as possible and Amla was helping them do just that with the second session producing just 71 in 29 overs.

In the morning, Perera struck twice in one over to dent South Africa's hopes of getting close to Sri Lanka's first innings total as the hosts pushed for a series-levelling win.

South Africa, who resumed on 98-3, went to lunch on 163-5 with a defiant Amla holding up one end as his team mates struggled to cope with the home spin attack.

PERERA STRIKES

Overnight pair Amla and AB de Villiers took South Africa to 143-3 in the first hour of play, adding 45 fairly untroubled runs, with the former completing his 28th test fifty off 140 balls.

The only alarming moments of the day up to that point came when De Villiers was struck on the helmet by a short delivery from Lakmal and then survived an appeal for a catch behind off the same bowler when he was on 30.

TV replays confirmed the ball had bounced before it reached the wicket-keeper but the introduction of Perera in the 17th over of the day dramatically changed the momentum of the innings.

Perera struck twice in his 19th over by getting rid of De Villiers for 37 and the dangerous Quinton de Kock for a duck.

Perera was able to make one turn appreciably to beat De Villiers' bat and crash onto his pads, leading the umpire to raise his finger immediately with the decision upheld following an unsuccessful review by the visitors.

De Villiers' dismissal ended a stubborn fourth-wicket partnership of 79 with Amla but De Kock lasted just two balls before he was beaten by the flight and clean bowled as Perera.

(Editing by John O'Brien)