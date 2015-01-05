CAPE TOWN Fast bowler Dale Steyn and spinner Simon Harmer plundered six wickets on Monday as the West Indies were bowled out for 215 to leave South Africa needing 124 runs to win the final test.

South Africa were nine for one at stumps and require 115 more for victory on Tuesday.

Steyn and Harmer claimed three victims each as the West Indies collapsed after South Africa had initially struggled to get among the wickets when the fourth day’s play started at 1500 local time after a lengthy rain delay.

The tourists resumed on their overnight total of 88 for two and Marlon Samuels and Shivnarine Chanderpaul initially held firm against South Africa’s much-vaunted bowling attack after the home side had taken the early wicket of Leon Johnson (44).

But once Samuels played an injudicious shot to the off-spinner and was caught by Dean Elgar on the boundary, the tourists’ resistance folded.

South Africa are on the brink of winning the three-match series 2-0 and retaining their ranking as the top test-playing nation.

Only veteran Chanderpaul, who notched up his 66th test half-century, held firm amid the carnage before being the last man out.

Samuels went for a top score of 74 when the West Indies were looking solid at 182 for four.

The tourists lost six wickets for the addition of 33 runs as Steyn took two in successive balls and Harmer two in three deliveries.

Steyn bowled Jermaine Blackwood for 13 and had captain Denesh Ramdin caught at square leg by Harmer.

Harmer tempted Jason Holder to chip a catch to short mid-wicket for two and Jermaine Taylor was out two deliveries later attempting a slog into the deep as the West Indies slumped to 213 for eight.

Steyn had Sulieman Benn caught behind without scoring before Chanderpaul was run out.

Steyn finished with figures of three for 75 and Harmer four for 82.

The shattered West Indians barely raised a smile when Benn bowled South Africa opener Alviro Petersen in the last over of the day. Elgar (five not out) will resume with Faf du Plessis in the morning.

