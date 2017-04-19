Cricket - Australia v South Africa - First Test cricket match - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia - 4/11/16 South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates after dismissing Australia's captain Steve Smith LBW at the WACA Ground in Perth. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

CAPE TOWN Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj got a first-ever One Day International call-up when he was named on Wednesday to South Africa’s 15-man squad for three matches against England next month, followed by the Champions Trophy.

Maharaj, who helped South Africa to test success in New Zealand last month, bolsters the spin options alongside Imran Tahir for the ODIs against England. Their first group match of the Champions Trophy will come on June 3 against Sri Lanka at the Oval.

Cricket South Africa convener Linda Zondi said the selectors have picked a strong squad that covered all the combinations and conditions on offer for the eighth edition of the eight-team event.

"We have been working with this group of players for the last two seasons where our key emphasis has been consistency in selection," he said in media statement.

"That has shown in how this group has performed over the last while, which has resulted in winning three consecutive ODI series."

The squad will leave for England on May 16 and will begin their preparations with two 50-over tour matches against Sussex and Northamptonshire.

Squad: AB de Villiers (captain), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Larry King)