South Africa's Lonwabo Tsotsobe bowls during a cricket practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup Group B match against the Netherlands on Thursday, in Mohali March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

CAPE TOWN Former South Africa bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe has been charged with match fixing and has been suspended immediately after a lengthy investigation, Cricket South Africa said on Monday.

The 33-year-old, who played five tests and 61 One Day Internationals but has not played for more than a year, faces charges relating to the South Africa domestic Twenty20 Series in 2015. Six other players have already been banned for their part in attempting to fix the outcome of games.

Tsotsobe is charged with contriving to fix or improperly influence a match or matches in the 2015 T20 Challenge Series and seeking to accept, accepting or agreeing to accept a bribe, a statement said.

Gulam Bodi, Jean Symes, Pumi Matshikwe, Ethy Mbhalati, Thami Tsolekile and Alviro Petersen were prevously banned for between two and 20 years for their part in the affair, although the CSA has long held that no actual matches were fixed.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Gareth Jones)