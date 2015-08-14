New Zealand celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla (not in picture) during their T20 International cricket match in Durban, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

DURBAN, Aug 14 (Reuters) – - Opener Hashim Amla fell two runs shy of a half-century as South Africa cruised to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Twenty20 at Kingsmead on Friday.

Set 152 to win, the hosts were always up with the run rate and reached their target with 13 balls to spare.

Having won the toss and elected to bowl, South Africa restricted New Zealand to 151 for eight by taking the final seven wickets for 40 runs.

All the home batsmen then got starts but it was the steady hand of Amla (48 from 41 balls) that guided them to victory.

Captain AB de Villiers (33 from 21) and Rilee Rossouw (38 from 20) also gave impetus to the innings.

Earlier, opener Kane Williamson smashed 42 from 21 balls as New Zealand made a swashbuckling start before he was stumped off left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso.

Martin Guptill was more measured in his 42 from 37 deliveries while George Worker added 28 in 26.

David Wiese was the pick of the South Africa attack with two for 24 and young firebrand fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed two for 29.

The second and final Twenty20 is in Pretoria on Sunday.

