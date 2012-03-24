WELLINGTON, March 25 Alviro Petersen and JP Duminy both hit centuries as South Africa looked to bat New Zealand out of the third test by reaching 362 for three in their first innings at lunch on the third day on Sunday.

Duminy, who made 103, was the only wicket to fall for the visitors in the session, which for the first time in the match began as scheduled at 1000 local (2100 GMT) with the Basin Reserve bathed in brilliant sunshine.

The first two days of the match had been badly effected by rain with more than seven hours play lost, while both days have also ended early due to bad light.

Petersen, who was dropped by Martin Guptill on 68 on Saturday, was 156 not out at the break after recording his third test century, while AB de Villiers was unbeaten on 23 as the visitors looked determined to bat only once and then give themselves just over two days to bowl New Zealand out twice.

South Africa have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series following their nine-wicket victory in the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton, where they bowled New Zealand out for under 200 in both innings.

The 31-year-old Petersen, who had accumulated just 66 runs at an average of 16.5 in his previous four test innings on the New Zealand tour, had resumed on 96 and wasted little time bringing up three figures.

He punched a Chris Martin delivery through the covers for two then cut the opening bowler square for his 13th boundary before raising his bat to the South African dressing room and the growing crowd.

Duminy, who last played a test two years ago, followed him to the milestone shortly afterwards when he flicked a Mark Gillespie delivery behind square for the second century of his career.

His celebrations were short lived, however, as he went hard at a good length delivery in Gillespie's next over and was caught by Ross Taylor at first slip, just after he and Petersen had brought up their 200-run partnership.

De Villiers came in and played his part in building a commanding total while Petersen clipped a full length Martin delivery off his pads to bring up his 150 with a boundary through wide mid-on.

