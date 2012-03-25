WELLINGTON, March 26 Martin Guptill scratched his way to his eighth test half century and was then dismissed just before lunch as New Zealand ground their way to 145 for three on the fourth day of the third and final test against South Africa at the Basin Reserve on Monday.

South Africa had declared their first innings on 474 for nine late on Sunday and bowled 25 overs to the New Zealand opening batsman, who survived until the close of play and resumed on Monday on 65 without loss.

Daniel Flynn was the first wicket to fall in the session when he nicked a Vernon Philander delivery to wicketkeeper Mark Boucher for 45.

South Africa, however, should have been bowling to New Zealand's middle order well before lunch after they created numerous opportunities.

Guptill was dropped twice by JP Duminy off Dale Steyn early in the session and should have been caught by Marchant de Lange when the fast bowler misjudged the trajectory of the ball and let it bounce over his head for a four.

He was finally trapped in front by Philander for 59 in the final over before lunch, leaving captain Ross Taylor on seven with Kane Williamson likely to join him.

Duminy also dropped an easy catch from Brendon McCullum at point when the aggressive right hander was on 29, while McCullum also got a faint inside edge to a de Lange delivery and was caught by Boucher.

Aleem Dar, however, turned down the appeal and, after some consultation, South Africa captain Graeme Smith chose not to review the decision.

Smith had already lost one challenge earlier when they thought Flynn had glanced a delivery down the leg side that was caught by Boucher. Television replays showed the ball had clipped his thigh pad.

McCullum was not able to capitalise, however, and had added just two more runs when he top-edged a Dale Steyn bouncer to Boucher just after he and Guptill had brought up their 50-run partnership.

The visitors have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series following their nine-wicket victory in the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton, where they bowled New Zealand out for under 200 in both innings.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)

