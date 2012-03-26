WELLINGTON, March 27 New Zealand will need to score 389 runs in 81 overs, without the services of captain Ross Taylor, to win the third and final test against South Africa and level the series at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday.

South Africa captain Graeme Smith declared their second innings at 189 for three, a lead of 388, just over an hour into the final day. AB de Villiers's dismissal for 68 sparked the declaration, while JP Duminy was left on 33 not out.

Alviro Petersen was the first wicket to fall for the visitors, who hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, when he was run out for 39 attempting a sharp single in the first over of the day.

Smith was brilliantly caught by a diving Doug Bracewell off Daniel Vettori for 41 before De Villiers was caught by Kane Williamson in the deep off Bracewell.

New Zealand face an uphill battle to chase down the total particularly after the attacking Taylor broke a bone in his left forearm on Monday when he was struck by a Morne Morkel bouncer and ruled out of the match.

"The specialist confirmed that the best management for the fracture of his left ulna would be to undergo surgery," New Zealan Cricket Medical Director Ian Murphy said in a statement.

"This will give him the best opportunity to recover with the actual return date determined by the speed of his recovery from surgery.'

South Africa's Vernon Philander took six for 81 in New Zealand's first innings as the hosts were bowled out for 275, 199 runs behind the visitors' 474 for nine declared.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more cricket stories