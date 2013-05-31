AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands May 31 JP Duminy smashed a career-best unbeaten 150 in his first knock for seven months as South Africa beat Netherlands by 84 runs in a Champions Trophy warmup on Friday.

Duminy, who snapped his Achilles tendon in November, bludgeoned eight sixes to lead his team to 341 for three in 50 overs.

Colin Ingram (82) and Faf du Plessis (62 not out) also chipped in as South Africa hit 144 runs in last 10 overs against a toothless home attack.

South African-born Eric Szwarczynski compiled a career-best 98 as Netherlands replied with 257 for nine, beating their previous best against the Proteas of 168 for eight at the 1996 World Cup.

Szwarczynski was denied his century after being run out while backing up at the non-striker's end.

South Africa take on Pakistan on Monday in another warmup match for next month's Champions Trophy in England. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez)