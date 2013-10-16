Oct 16 Captain Misbah-ul-Haq showed the way with an unbeaten 78 as Pakistan pushed on to 352 for four wickets at lunch on the third day of the first test in Abu Dhabi to extend their lead over South Africa to 103 runs.

Misbah played a patient knock to see off the second new ball and then set about South Africa's spinners as Pakistan moved along at a steady pace from their overnight tally of 263 for three.

Asad Shafiq also punished loose bowling and was 40 not out at lunch.

Khurram Manzoor, who reached his maiden test century on Tuesday, was the only wicket to fall in Wednesday's opening session, caught behind for 146, as he slashed at a rising delivery from Vernon Philander and was taken at second slip by a diving Jacques Kallis.

Pakistan were seeking to build a commanding first innings lead on a flat track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium where South Africa, the top ranked team in test cricket, looked notably ring rusty after a 10-month hiatus.

They were bowled out for 249 in their first innings early on the second day with only Hashim Amla, who scored 118, making any impression.

The two-match series is being hosted in the United Arab Emirates with the second test in Dubai, starting next week. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)