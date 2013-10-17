* Pakistan need 40 to win

Oct 17 Pakistan need just 40 runs to win the first test after bowling out South Africa for 232 at tea on the fourth day in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

South Africa look like losing a test for the first time in almost two years despite defiant knocks from AB de Villiers and Robin Peterson.

De Villiers made 90 and Peterson was unbeaten on 47 while spinner Saeed Ajmal was the chief destroyer for Pakistan, taking four for 74.

Seamer Junaid Khan removed De Villiers when he chipped a ball straight to cover fielder Masood Khan and he took a comfortable waist-high catch.

Junaid finished with figures of three for 57 and Zulfiqar Babar added two wickets to his first-innings haul of three for 89.

South Africa, who went top of the rankings last year after a series victory in England, have not lost in 15 tests since Sri Lanka beat them in Durban in Dec. 2011. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Tony Jimenez)