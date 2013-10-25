Oct 25 South Africa pacemen Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander took a wicket apiece in the first two overs of Pakistan's second innings as the hosts' hopes of saving the second test were dealt a double early blow in Dubai on Friday.

Trailing by a daunting 418 runs, Pakistan were soon in trouble when Steyn trapped Shan Masood leg before wicket with the fourth ball of the innings while Philander had Khurram Manzoor caught in the slips by Jacques Kallis seven balls later.

Both batsmen were removed without scoring as Pakistan went to lunch on two for two after dismissing South Africa for 517 late in the morning session of the third day.

Eight wickets fell in an extended session with South Africa adding 57 runs to their overnight total of 460-4 to establish a substantial lead after just one batsman was removed throughout the entire second day of the match.

Centurions Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers were dismissed quickly on a fast-drying pitch that offered plenty of turn, adding only 12 runs to their record-breaking fifth-wicket stand that put 338 runs on the total.

De Villiers (164) was caught behind off Mohammad Irfan and Smith (234) snapped up at first slip by Younus Khan as Saeed Ajmal swept through the batting, finishing with six wickets for 151 runs as a steady procession followed back to the pavilion.

Irfan was given a third warning by the umpires for stepping into the line of the stumps on his follow through and it meant he was suspended from bowling again in the innings but Ajmal's impact ensured he was hardly missed.

Pakistan will resume after lunch with Azhar Ali (2) and Younus (0) at the crease.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after a seven-wicket victory in Abu Dhabi last week but the home side, forced to play in the Gulf due to security concerns, face an almost impossible task to emerge victorious against the top-ranked test side. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)