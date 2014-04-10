CAPE TOWN, April 10 South Africa fast bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe will undergo surgery next week on a troublesome ankle and is likely to miss the tour to Sri Lanka in July, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.

"Lonwabo has been suffering from this ankle problem for the last year and a half, and this is the first gap we have had which minimises his time out of the game," team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement on CSA's website (www.cricket.co.za).

"It's a fairly common injury among fast bowlers."

His recovery period is expected to be between two and three months.

Tsotsobe made the last of his five test appearances against India in 2011 but is a regular in South Africa's one-day international and Twenty20 squads.

The 30-year-old has previously been criticised by South Africa management over his lack of fitness.

South Africa, who are the top-ranked test nation but lost their previous series to Australia, play three ODI matches and two tests in Sri Lanka.

