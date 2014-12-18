(updates at tea)

* Amla gets third test double ton

* Van Zyl the fifth South African to score a century on debut

* Proteas declare first innings on 552-5

By Nick Said

PRETORIA, Dec 18 Hashim Amla fashioned a third double-ton for South Africa and Stiaan van Zyl clobbered an unbeaten century on debut against West Indies as they declared on 552 for five at tea on day two of the first test on Thursday.

The tourists were spared a tough 20-minute spell in the middle following the South African declaration when the umpires decided to take an early interval as rain began to fall before their innings had started.

The day has so far belonged to Amla and Van Zyl, who are on opposite ends of spectrum in terms of test experience but can be equally pleased with their efforts in helping South Africa to their massive total.

Amla showed all of his famous powers of concentration and stamina to bat for almost eight hours in compiling 208 from 371 balls before he holed out to long-on off the bowling of left-arm spinner Suleiman Benn as the hosts tried to up the tempo.

The impressive Van Zyl, long tipped as an international cricketer, grabbed his moment by smashing 15 boundaries to end the innings on 101 not out from 130 balls.

He is the fifth South African to score a test hundred on debut, but his total is far short of the record set by Jacques Rudolph of 222 not out against Bangladesh in 2003.

FIRST BALL

The 27-year-old Van Zyl was nearly out first ball though as he tickled a leg-side delivery from Benn that fell just short of the leg slip.

He was then dropped on two by Kraigg Brathwaite in the same position off Benn again but after that he grew in confidence with every run scored.

The only other wicket to fall in another dominant day for South Africa was AB de Villiers, for 152, when he became a first victim in the test for the luckless Benn when a thick outside edge was caught by Jermaine Blackwood at point.

His dismissal ended a record fourth-wicket stand in tests for South Africa of 308, the partnership with Amla digging the side out of trouble on the first morning when the hosts lost three quick wickets to slip to 57-3.

West Indies' bowling attack toiled without their main attacking weapon Kemar Roach, who is unlikely to feature again in the test.

He limped off on day one and an MRI scan showed slight ligament damage but West Indies have said he will bowl in the second innings if needed. (Editing by Ken Ferris)