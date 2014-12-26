(Removes reference to AB de Villers breaking record for consecutive test apearances in 11th para)

By Nick Said

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Dec 26 South Africa made a slow start to the second test against West Indies, reaching lunch on 68 for one following the loss of struggling opener Alviro Petersen at St George's Park on Friday.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl in overcast conditions, and were able to restrict South Africa's scoring rate after the home side had enjoyed a fast start.

Petersen, who has just one test half century in 12 innings this year, played a woeful shot off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and was caught at cover by Leon Johnson for 17.

Left-hander Dean Elgar will resume after the interval on 35 with Faf du Plessis, who has six.

The wicket is slower than the one used for the first test in Pretoria, where South Africa romped to an innings and 220 run victory, with some variable bounce already evident on the first morning.

West Indies slow bowler Suleiman Benn also managed to get good turn in the first session of the test, especially to Elgar.

Both sides made changes for the second test, with the tourists bringing in three new faces and the Proteas two.

West Indies selected the fastest bowler in their squad, Shannon Gabriel, for the injured Kemar Roach, while left-arm seamer Kenroy Peters, 32, made his debut.

Medium-pacer Jason Holder, recently installed as new one-day international captain, also came in, with batsman Jermaine Blackwood and fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell the two players missing out.

South Africa handed a debut to 24-year-old right-hander Temba Bavuma, replacing the injured wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and likely bat at seven with AB de Villiers taking the gloves.

The home side have also brought in leg-spinner Imran Tahir in the place of seamer Kyle Abbott. (Editing by John O'Brien)