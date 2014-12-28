PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Dec 28 West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor produced an excellent spell of swing bowling to halt South Africa's charge as the Proteas went to lunch on 369 for seven on the third day of the second test at St George Park on Sunday.

After only six overs were possible on day two, the start was again delayed by a wet outfield, adding to the frustration of the hosts who promised positive approach to accelerate the game forward as they seek to wrap up the series.

But having got the desired quick start, the scoring slowed as Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers lost their wickets in successive overs, the latter to a superb delivery from Taylor that formed part of a penetrating spell of swing bowling that deserved more success.

Debutant Temba Bavuma battled his way to 10 before becoming Shannon Gabriel's second wicket of the innings before Stiaan van Zyl (29) departed as the Proteas lost their way.

Dale Steyn (13) and Vernon Philander (11) will resume after the interval.

With weather likely to have a say later in the test as well, South Africa had hoped to push on quickly to a big first innings total and put the West Indies in to bat as early as possible.

Amla struck two elegant fours off Taylor's first over of the day to show intent but he fell leg before wicket to medium-pacer Jason Holder with his score on 33.

De Villiers (10) was out in the next over to an unplayable delivery from Taylor that was arrowed towards leg-stump but straightened and ended up knocking his off-stump to the ground.

Bavuma guided his first delivery in test cricket to third-man for four for a confident start but after facing 35 balls for his 10, the diminutive right-hander gloved a rising delivery from Gabriel to wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin to end his maiden test innings.

Van Zyl tried to up the scoring rate and took 10 off a Kenroy Peters over before the left-arm seamer had the last laugh as he induced an edge to Ramdin.

In the absence of the injured Kemar Roach, Taylor has done much of the work in this Proteas innings with his return of two for 87 in 28 overs making him the pick of the tourists' bowlers.

South Africa won the first test in Pretoria by an innings and 220 runs. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)