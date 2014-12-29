(Updates at tea)

By Nick Said

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Dec 29 Kraigg Brathwaite and Marlon Samuels hit centuries in a record third wicket stand as West Indies reached tea on 245 for four on day four of the second test against South Africa on Monday.

After the morning was washed out there was another rain delay in an afternoon session that went the way of the tourists, who were replying to the home team's first innings 417 for eight declared, until they suffered a late double blow.

Samuels (101 from 160 balls) went to his sixth test century, having taken a pounding on the body from fast bowlers Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn, before being trapped leg before by the wily medium pace of Vernon Philander.

He and Brathwaite shared a partnership of 176, a record for the third wicket for West Indies against South Africa.

Brathwaite struck 106 from 186 balls, his third test ton and first outside of the Caribbean, but his stay was ended by the outstanding Morkel who had him caught by Alviro Petersen at second slip.

The 22-year-old, who was dropped on 90 by Faf du Plessis, has now scored 701 runs at an average of almost 78 in 2014.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (four) and captain Denesh Ramdin (eight) will resume after tea.

South Africa are 1-0 up in the three-match series. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Tony Jimenez)