(adds quotes)

* Brathwaite and Samuels compile centuries

* West Indies lose seven wickets for 44 runs

* Morkel and Tahir do the damage for S.Africa

By Nick Said

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Dec 29 A spectacular collapse has raised the prospect of a nervous finale for a brittle West Indies after they finished on 275 for nine on day four of the second test against South Africa on Monday.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Marlon Samuels made first innings centuries but the tourists then lost seven wickets for 44 runs before the rain that washed out the morning session returned to stop play for the day.

Although a draw is still the most likely result, the collapse is another example of the batting frailties that have plagued West Indies on this tour.

They are still 142 behind South Africa's first innings total of 417 for eight declared and could face a jittery final day on Tuesday if the home side can get to the crease early in the morning and score fast.

"(Captain) Hashim Amla asked us this morning to be professional and come out with a lot of energy and I think as a bowling unit we did that," paceman Morne Morkel told reporters after picking up four for 69.

"Hopefully we can come out tomorrow, show good intent and bat quickly to give us a chance to bowl at them. It's never nice to have to come out and survive the last 50 or 60 overs in a game."

Samuels reached his sixth test century before being trapped leg before wicket by the wily medium pace of Vernon Philander on 101.

He and Brathwaite shared a partnership of 176, a record for the third wicket for West Indies against South Africa.

DU PLESSIS DROP

Brathwaite struck his third test ton, and first outside of the Caribbean, but his stay was ended by the outstanding Morkel who had him caught by Alviro Petersen at second slip on 106.

The 22-year-old, who was dropped on 90 by Faf du Plessis, has now scored 701 runs at an average of almost 78 in 2014.

At that stage the West Indies were 233 for four but leg-spinner Imran Tahir, so ineffective earlier in the day, rallied with a five-over spell of three for 16.

Tahir trapped Denesh Ramdin leg before for 20 before claiming the big wicket of Shivnarine Chanderpaul (seven) who was bowled after a ball spun between the batsman's legs.

Jason Holder then got a feint edge off Morkel and was caught by wicketkeeper AB de Villiers for one. Sulieman Benn's wild slash was then held at first slip by Petersen off Tahir who finished with figures of three for 108.

West Indian woes were compounded when Kenroy Peters was run out for a duck on his debut.

"It's a pity we couldn't get the ball to reverse swing and in the rain it makes those kinds of things difficult. But we're very happy to have got those wickets at the back end," Morkel said.

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Tony Jimenez)