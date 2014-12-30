PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Dec 30 South Africa's hopes of victory on day five of the second test against West Indies were thwarted on Tuesday when no play was possible in the morning session after heavy overnight rain led to a wet outfield at St George's Park.

South Africa had hoped to wrap up the West Indian first innings with the tourists on 275 for nine and then score quickly to set up a testing afternoon for the visitors to survive.

But the weather, which has shortened each of the last three days, made the scenario unlikely, with the umpires deciding to take an early lunch 80 minutes before the scheduled interval in the hope of getting more play in the afternoon.

West Indies are still 142 runs behind the Proteas' first innings score of 417 for eight declared.

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 with the final match to start in Cape Town on Friday. (Reporting by Nick Said. editing by Patrick Johnston)