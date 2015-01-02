CAPE TOWN Jan 2 Marlon Samuels fell to part-time bowler Stiaan van Zyl to give South Africa a breakthrough just before tea as the West Indies moved to 172 for four wickets on the opening day of the third and final test at Newlands on Friday.

Van Zyl had Samuels caught in the covers by Faf du Plessis with his first delivery of the game as he was brought on to offer some relief to the much-vaunted South African pace attack, which was held largely at bay by the West Indian top order.

Instead debutant spinner Simon Harmer claimed two of the other wickets, including Leon Johnson, who scored 54 off 84 balls before being trapped leg before.

Harmer also removed opener Devon Smith just before lunch, bowling him for 47 after he had shown gutsy defiance in the face of a concerted pace attack in the morning session.

Smith undid all his good work against the quick bowlers when he missed a delivery from the new South African off-spinner that clipped his middle stump to give Harmer a first test wicket.

Samuels was out for 43 after succumbing to the temptation of a floated delivery from Van Zyl leaving Shivnarine Chanderpaul (9) and Jermaine Blackwood (7) at the crease at tea.

Johnson, who survived a review by a matter of millimetres when he padded up to an inswinging ball from Morne Morkel when on four, shared a 51-run partnership with Samuels and added 50 runs with Smith.

It took South Africa until the 14th over to make a breakthrough despite a steady diet of uncomfortable pace bowling.

Kraigg Brathwaite was out first, offering a thick edge to Dean Elgar in the gully, as Dale Steyn tied Makhaya Ntini as South Africa's second highest wicket-taker with the 390th victim of his career.

The West Indies won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket expected to produce runs in sunny conditions at the picturesque ground, nested in the shadow of the imposing Table Mountain.

South Africa won the first test in the three-match series by an innings and 220 runs in Pretoria but the second test in Port Elizabeth ended in a rain-affected draw.

A home series win would ensure South Africa remain the top ranked test-playing nation. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Toby Davis)