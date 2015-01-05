CAPE TOWN Jan 5 Rain halted the start of play at Newlands on the fourth morning of the final test between South Africa and the West Indies on Monday with the match intriguingly poised.

The West Indies lost both their openers in the last session of the third day on Sunday and are 88 for two wickets overnight in their second innings, still four runs behind South Africa's first-innings lead.

West Indies scored 329 in their opening knock to which South Africa replied with 421, including a flamboyant 148 runs from AB de Villiers.

Victory for South Africa in the three-test series will see them retain their ranking as the top test-playing nation.

They won the first test in Pretoria by an innings and 220 runs but drew the rain-affected second test in Port Elizabeth. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)