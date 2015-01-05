(Adds start of play)

By Mark Gleeson

CAPE TOWN Jan 5 South Africa made an early breakthrough with the wicket of West Indian Leon Johnson when play got underway on a rain-delayed fourth day of the final test at Newlands on Monday.

Johnson was caught behind for 44, flaying at a steep ball on his off stump from Morne Morkel, as the West Indies moved on to 95 for three in their second innings, just three runs ahead of their hosts.

Rain delayed the scheduled start and took past lunch and tea to clear, play starting at 1500 local time for a single session of 53 overs.

The West Indies, 88 for two overnight, scored 329 in their first innings to which South Africa replied with 421, including a flamboyant 148 from AB de Villiers.

Victory for South Africa in the three-test series would keep them top of the world test rankings.

They won the first test in Pretoria by an innings and 220 runs and drew the rain-affected second match in Port Elizabeth. (Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)