CAPE TOWN Jan 13 South Africa will rest captain Faf du Plessis for the final Twenty20 international against West Indies in Durban on Wednesday as they seek to manage his long-term hip injury ahead of the 50-over World Cup.

Du Plessis scored the second fastest century in Twenty20 internationals, off 46 balls, on Sunday as South Africa lost the series to the tourists having gone 2-0 down with one to play.

Middle-order batsman Justin Ontong will take over as captain for the final fixture.

"Faf has been rested for the last T20 as a precautionary measure ahead of a busy ODI period over the next three months," Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday.

"He has a longstanding hip niggle and any amount of rest will be beneficial to him in the long run." (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)