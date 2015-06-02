CAPE TOWN, June 2 South Africa have extended the contract of head coach Russell Domingo by two years and appointed Charl Langeveldt as bowling coach, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Tuesday.

Domingo's contract was renewed to the end of April 2017 while Langeveldt replaced Allan Donald, who resigned following this year's World Cup.

CSA has otherwise kept the same management team with Adrian Birrell staying on as assistant coach and Claude Henderson retained as spin bowling coach.

Linda Zondi was appointed as the new convener of the national selection panel, replacing Andrew Hudson, who also resigned after the World Cup.

The other three independent selectors appointed to the selection panel were Hussein Manack, Errol Stewart and former test batsman Ashwell Prince. Domingo serves as the fifth member of the panel.

The Proteas are due to tour Bangladesh for tests and limited-overs matches next month and they welcome England for four tests at the end of the year. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)