Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
CAPE TOWN Dec 31 Factbox on the second test between South Africa and England staring in Cape Town on Saturday:
Jan. 2-6 (10:30 AM local, 0830 GMT start)
Newlands (capacity 19,000)
Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Bruce Oxenford (Australia)
Third umpire: Rod Tucker (Australia)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)
SOUTH AFRICA
Test ranking: 1
Captain: Hashim Amla
Coach: Russell Domingo
Highest ranked batsman: AB de Villiers (3)
Highest ranked bowler: Dale Steyn (1)
Team (likely): Hashim Amla (captain), Stiaan van Zyl, Dean Elgar, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, Quinton de Kock, Chris Morris or Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Abbott, Dane Piedt, Morne Morkel
ENGLAND
Test ranking: 6
Captain: Alastair Cook
Coach: Trevor Bayliss
Highest ranked batsman in squad: Joe Root (2)
Highest ranked bowler: James Anderson (3)
Team (likely): Alastair Cook, Alex Hales, Nick Compton, Joe Root, James Taylor, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Test matches played: 142
South Africa wins: 31
England wins: 57
Draws: 54
PREVIOUS THREE TESTS AT NEWLANDS
2010 Drawn
2005 South Africa won by 196 runs
2000 South Africa won by innings and 37 runs
PREVIOUS RESULT IN SERIES
England won first test in Durban by 241 runs
SERIES
Jan. 14-18 Third test Wanderers, Johannesburg
Jan. 14-18 Third test Wanderers, Johannesburg

Jan. 22-26 Fourth test Centurion, Pretoria.
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.