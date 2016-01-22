PRETORIA Jan 22 Dean Elgar fell to a freak catch but debutant Stephen Cook remained unbeaten on 46 to help South Africa reach 107 for one at lunch on the opening day of the fourth and final test against England at Centurion Park on Friday.

Hashim Amla was batting on 34 at the break, having added 72 runs with Cook for the flourishing second wicket partnership after Elgar was dismissed for 20.

James Taylor, at short leg, showed good anticipation and presence of mind when Elgar's stinging shot hit him in the leg and the ball somehow got stuck around his calf, allowing him to pluck it before it could drop on the ground.

Elgar had danced down to wicket to Moeen Ali and will count himself exceedingly unlucky to have been dismissed after a lengthy review by the television umpire.

It was the third extraordinary catch in the last two tests for the diminutive Taylor, thriving in the most dangerous position on the field.

Cook began his test career hitting four off the first ball of the game as James Anderson's opening delivery strayed down leg side.

It set the tone for the opening session with England being inconsistent with their bowling line, often drifting down the leg-side and erring in length on the short side.

The 33-year-old Cook, whose father Jimmy was dismissed first ball when he debuted for South Africa in 1992 at the age of 39, was one of five changes from the third test made by the home team.

South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket expected to provide for ideal batting on the opening day.

England, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, made just one change to their team with seamer Chris Woakes, who played in the first test, coming in for the injured Steven Finn. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)