Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
CAPE TOWN Feb 19 Chris Morris smashed 14 off the final over to inspire South Africa to a thrilling three-wicket victory against England in the first Twenty20 at Newlands on Friday.
The visitors had a chance to tie the scores and send the match to a 'super over' when paceman Reece Topley fluffed a straightforward opportunity to run out Kyle Abbott from the final ball.
Having set South Africa a modest target of 135, England strangled the run-rate on a wicket that both sides found difficult to score on and looked set to win after leaving South Africa needing 15 runs from Topley's last over.
Morris, however, clubbed a six and a four to lead the home team over the line. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Tony Jimenez; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; +27832722948; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.