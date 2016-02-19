CAPE TOWN Feb 19 Chris Morris smashed 14 off the final over to inspire South Africa to a thrilling three-wicket victory against England in the first Twenty20 at Newlands on Friday.

The visitors had a chance to tie the scores and send the match to a 'super over' when paceman Reece Topley fluffed a straightforward opportunity to run out Kyle Abbott from the final ball.

Having set South Africa a modest target of 135, England strangled the run-rate on a wicket that both sides found difficult to score on and looked set to win after leaving South Africa needing 15 runs from Topley's last over.

Morris, however, clubbed a six and a four to lead the home team over the line.