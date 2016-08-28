PRETORIA Aug 28 JP Duminy missed out on what could have been his fifth test century but South Africa remained on course for a big first innings total, reaching 358 for five wickets at lunch on the second day of the second test against New Zealand on Sunday.

Stand-in captain Faf du Plessis was batting on 57 at the break with Stiaan van Zyl yet to open his account in the final match of the two-test series at Centurion.

Back in the team after captain AB de Villiers was ruled out of the two-match series with injury, Duminy was 67 overnight as South Africa resumed on 283-3 but made a rash swing at a bouncer from Tim Southee and was caught behind for 88.

He would have been hoping to reach his century to remind selectors of his ability ahead of test series later this year in Australia and at home to Sri Lanka.

His was one of two wickets for the bowlers in the first session on Sunday with Temba Bavuma going cheaply for eight. He was caught at long leg as Neil Wagner claimed a third wicket for himself.

New Zealand had won the toss on Saturday expecting to profit from an unusually green top but it was the home batsmen who had the upper hand with the top five all passing 50.

The first test in Durban last week was abandoned after just a day and a half's play because of a wet outfield. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)