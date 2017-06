Feb 19 List of highest international Twenty20 scores after South Africa's Richard Levi scored 117 not out in his side's eight-wicket victory over New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday (* indicates not out): Score Player Team Opposition Year 117* Richard Levi South Africa New Zealand 2012 117 Chris Gayle West Indies South Africa 2007 116* Brendon McCullum New Zealand Australia 2010 104* Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka Australia 2011 101 Suresh Raina India South Africa 2010 100 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 2010 98* Ricky Ponting Australia New Zealand 2005 98* Jayawardene Sri Lanka West Indies 2010 98 Gayle West Indies India 2010 96* Dilshan Sri Lanka West Indies 2009 96* JP Duminy South Africa Zimbabwe 2010 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston;