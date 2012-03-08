* Test in balance as NZ establish slim lead
* New Zealand middle order fight back
* Philander deadly accurate to take four wickets
March 8 Debutant wicketkeeper Kruger van
Wyk and former captain Daniel Vettori staged a middle order
fightback to help New Zealand establish a slim first innings
lead at the close of play on the second day of the first test
against South Africa on Thursday.
The South African-born Van Wyk (36) combined with Vettori
(46) in a 53-run partnership and then with bowler Doug Bracewell
(25) for 41 runs as the hosts made 243 for nine in reply to
South Africa's 238 on a sun-drenched University Oval in Dunedin.
New Zealand, however, squandered an opportunity to build a
substantial advantage when they lost four wickets in the middle
session and then two more in one Vernon Philander over just
before the close after South Africa took the new ball.
Brendon McCullum (48) and captain Ross Taylor (44) had been
subjected to a torrid spell of hostile, controlled pace bowling
with Taylor hit three times by Morne Morkel, but looked well
placed to build a comprehensive partnership before tea.
McCullum, however, top-edged a delivery from leg-spinner
Imran Tahir to be caught and bowled before Taylor fell 10 runs
later when was caught by wicketkeeper Mark Boucher off Morkel.
Kane Williamson had also started to look comfortable before
he feathered a catch to Boucher off Philander to leave New
Zealand floundering at 135-5 and in danger of a first innings
deficit before Vettori and van Wyk buckled down.
The 32-year-old van Wyck, who moved to New Zealand in 2006,
was caught by Graeme Smith in the slips off Philander, who
repeated the dismissal two balls later with Tim Southee falling
for a duck before Trent Boult (eight not out) and Chris Martin
(nought) saw the hosts through to the close.
Philander had figures of 4-50 from 17 overs, while Tahir
impressed with his flight, control and variation to finish the
day with 1-55 from 24 overs but could be a factor in the final
innings.
The visitors had earlier been bowled out midway through the
first session after Martin had run through their middle order on
Wednesday and he finished with 4-56.
If South Africa sweep the series 3-0, they will take over
the world number one test ranking from England.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John
O'Brien)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more cricket stories