* Bracewell grabs two wickets in one over

* South Africans hold 53-run lead (Updates at lunch)

March 9 Doug Bracewell took two key wickets in one over as New Zealand reduced South Africa to 88 for two in their second innnings at lunch on the third day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.

New Zealand had resumed on 243 for nine with a five-run lead before Trent Boult provided a quickfire cameo of 33 not out, including three sixes off Vernon Philander, to help the hosts extend their first innings to 273 and a lead of 35 runs before Chris Martin was dismissed for five.

South Africa's Alviro Petersen and Graeme Smith made a promising start scoring at almost four runs an over to quickly overturn the deficit before Petersen, who had two shots fly just over the heads of fielders, mistimed a drive down the ground off Bracewell and was well caught by Tim Southee for 25.

Hashim Amla, who top scored in the first innings with 62, lasted just four balls when Martin Guptill snared a low catch at second slip that umpire Aleem Dar had to refer to the third umpire to check television replays the catch had been taken.

His dismissal for two left South Africa on 47 for two and a lead of just 12 runs.

Jacques Kallis looked tentative and needed 14 deliveries and 24 minutes before he got off the mark, though he and Smith steadied and took the visitors to the break.

Smith was on 37 while Kallis was on 24 and New Zealand captain Ross Taylor will need to break their partnership early after lunch to hammer home their slight advantage.

New Zealand could also be without top-order batsman Brendon McCullum in any run chase after he left the ground to have scans on his ribs after he was injured diving for the ball.

South Africa need to sweep the series 3-0 to take over the world number one test ranking from England. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more cricket stories