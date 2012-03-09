March 10 Jacques Rudolph scored his second half century of the match as South Africa continued to grind down New Zealand and looked to set an imposing fourth innings target to chase in the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday.

Rudolph was on 59 not out while Mark Boucher was on five as the Proteas advanced to 359 for five at lunch on a chilly and windswept fourth day with a lead of 324 runs.

The visitors had resumed on 268 for three with Jacques Kallis on 107, though he added just six more runs to his tally when he tried to loft Trent Boult over mid-wicket only to hit the ball straight to Rob Nicol.

AB de Villiers (29) was the only other wicket to fall, when he tried to accelerate the scoring rate as they approached the lunch break, bottom ending a lofted sweep off part-time spinner Kane Williamson to deep mid-wicket where Brendon McCullum took the catch.

South Africa skipper Graeme Smith (115) and Kallis had rebuilt the vistors' innings on the third day with a 200-run partnership that effectively batted the hosts out of the match.

Smith and Kallis had come together with their side on 47 for two and with just a 12-run lead after Doug Bracewell had taken two wickets in one over before lunch on Friday to give the hosts hopes of pushing for an upset victory.

The experienced duo, however, consolidated then built South Africa's second innings to close play on Friday with an overall lead of 233.

South Africa need to sweep the series 3-0 to take over the world number one test ranking from England. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

