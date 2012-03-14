March 15 South Africa took full advantage of a green-tinged wicket and overcast conditions to reduce New Zealand to 62 for two at lunch on the first day of the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

Proteas captain Graeme Smith, however, will be disappointed they had not made further inroads into the New Zealand batting line-up after he had won the toss and asked the hosts to bat.

Brendon McCullum (26), who received treatment after he was hit on his right hand by Morne Morkel, and Taylor (11) were together at the lunch break after South Africa had got rid of the opening pair of Rob Nicol (two) and Martin Guptill (22).

Nicol tried to negate the movement of Vernon Philander by advancing down the pitch towards him but only succeeded in getting a faint edge and was caught by wicketkeeper Mark Boucher.

McCullum and Guptill then appeared to settle the innings with some sound stroke play before Guptill was caught in two minds to play at a Dale Steyn delivery that slightly shaped away, only to deflect it back onto his stumps and leave New Zealand at 44 for two.

Pace bowlers Mark Gillespie, who is making his return to the test team for the first time in more than three years, and Brent Arnel are the two changes for New Zealand from the Dunedin match.

Tim Southee was not named in the 14-man squad after struggling in Dunedin while Trent Boult did not make the final 11.

South Africa are unchanged.

The final test of the three match series begins in Wellington on March 23.

Please double click on the newslink:

for more cricket stories