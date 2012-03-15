March 16 Mark Gillespie ripped the heart out of South Africa's batting line up, taking four wickets in Friday's first session, as the visitors reached 133 for six at lunch on the second day of the second test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Gillespie, who returned to the side after last playing a test in Dec. 2008, could have captured a fifth wicket after AB de Villiers was squared up by a full swinging delivery and the ball flew past through a vacant third slip to the boundary.

The aggressive De Villiers was on 41 at the break with wicketkeeper Mark Boucher 14 as the visitors went to lunch with a deficit of 52 runs after they had bowled New Zealand out for 185 On the opening day.

The hosts had slumped in their innings, losing five wickets for no runs as they went from a reasonably strong 133-2 to 133-7 in the space of 15 minutes in the final session.

South Africa had resumed on 27-2 with Hashim Amla on two and Alviro Petersen on eight after Chris Martin had struck back with two quick wickets late on Thursday.

Amla and Petersen saw off the first 30 minutes of play and were just starting to look comfortable when Amla slashed at a wide delivery from Gillespie and was well caught by Kane Williamson in the gully for 16.

Jacques Kallis then opened his account with a six from a short Gillespie delivery before he deflected a shot off the full face of his bat down legside only to be snatched by a diving Kruger van Wyk.

Gillespie then trapped Alviro Petersen lbw for 29, then had Jacques Rudolph (one) caught by van Wyk after a straight delivery moved slightly away and caught the thinnest of edges of the left-hander's bat.

The 32-year-old, who was consistently reaching speeds approaching 145kph, finished the session with figures of 4-24 from seven overs.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more cricket stories