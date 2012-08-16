(Adds quotes)
By Richard Sydenham
LONDON Aug 16 A battling half-century from JP
Duminy and a test best 46 not out from tailender Vernon
Philander led South Africa's fightback as they closed on 262 for
seven on the first day of the third and final test on Thursday.
Play ended early due to bad light and a power cut. Three of
the four floodlights were functioning when the players left the
field with 14 balls left. Dale Steyn was also unbeaten, on 21.
England must win the match at Lord's to square the series
and retain their number one status in the world rankings. South
Africa will leapfrog them with a draw or win.
"Things didn't go our way in the morning, but we are pretty
happy with sessions two and three," Duminy told reporters.
"England are more on top than we are but we are happy with
the fighting spirit that we showed.
"We (he and Philander) tried to build a partnership as we
consider ourselves the engine room in the team, when we lose
early wickets. Vernon is batting exceptionally well... He has
once again showed his potential.
"We would like to get to 300 if we can. Anything above that
would be a bonus."
England shaded the day because of the placid nature of the
Lord's pitch that traditionally encourages first innings totals
in excess of 400, but nonetheless, the tourists have posted a
competitive score.
Fast bowler Steven Finn wrecked South Africa's top order
with three wickets in seven balls, before they rallied.
"We are very happy where we are after the day's play," Finn
said. "We are a little bit ahead of the game at the moment, with
having them seven down.
"We know that Philander can bat," he added. "He was
fortunate early on in his innings, but even so we have stuck to
our task well. He didn't get away from us."
FOURTH CATCH
Philander came to the crease at number eight with his team
163 for six, while Duminy scored 61 before he perished to the
third delivery with the new ball in the last hour.
The pair shared a seventh-wicket partnership of 72 until
Duminy went to the fourth catch of the day for wicketkeeper Matt
Prior, off James Anderson.
Finn ended with three for 68 and Anderson had three for 58.
Philander began fortuitously by edging two boundaries
through third man off the edge but settled into his innings in
which he had faced just 64 balls by stumps.
South Africa had elected to bat but crashed to 54 for four,
when captain Graeme Smith (14), fellow-opener Alviro Petersen
(22), Hashim Amla (13) and Jacques Kallis (3) all departed
before lunch.
Smith jabbed at a wide ball from Anderson, who had come
around the wicket for the first time, and was caught by Prior -
but only after England lodged a successful review of umpire
Kumar Dharmasena's decision.
Finn then claimed Petersen and Amla within four balls. Amla
was bowled after Finn cut one down the famous Lord's slope and
through the gate.
The biggest talking point of the morning was the loss of
Kallis who was caught down the leg side by Prior via a
deflection off his glove after Dharmasena initially rejected the
appeal.
England called for a review and replays seemed to show the
ball had clipped Kallis's bottom glove but only when his hand
had left the bat handle. Third umpire Rod Tucker over-ruled the
original decision and Kallis walked off, shaking his head in
annoyance.
AB de Villiers (27) was reprieved after an England review
for an lbw decision against Anderson that looked out, but he had
not added another run before edging Anderson to Alastair Cook at
third slip.
Rudolph stuck around with Duminy in a stand of 58 but he
gifted his wicket, trying to clip an innocuous delivery from
Swann to the on-side for a single but managed only an inside
edge on to his pad and then the stumps.
(Editing By Alison Wildey)