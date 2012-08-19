LONDON Aug 19 Fast bowler Steven Finn produced
an inspired three-wicket burst to revive England's fading hopes
of a series-equalling victory as South Africa reached 306 for
seven at tea on the fourth day of the third and final test at
Lord's on Sunday.
The Proteas led by 300 runs at the interval with JP Duminy
18 not out and Vernon Philander on 11. Finn claimed the key
scalps of Hashim Amla (121), after he registered his 16th test
hundred, AB de Villiers (43) and Jacques Rudolph (11).
Finn, on his home ground, took three for 14 in 29 balls to
breathe fresh life into England's victory bid when Amla and de
Villiers had seemingly ended their hopes. Finn had figures of
four for 60 at the interval.
England must win to level the series after losing the first
test by an innings and 12 runs and drawing the second match.
South Africa will leapfrog England to the top of the world
rankings if they can avoid defeat here.
Amla was bowled by Finn after a typically solid innings
spanning 205 deliveries. The ball held its line up the famous
Lord's slope and clipped his off stump. England will no doubt
rue dropping him on two, when wicketkeeper Matt Prior spilled a
leg-side opportunity the previous evening.
De Villiers, also dropped - on eight by James Anderson off
Graeme Swann, edged Finn to Andrew Strauss at first slip to give
the England captain his 121st test catch and the record for an
England fielder, ahead of Ian Botham and Colin Cowdrey.
Finn then had Rudolph caught by Prior to make the score 282
for seven. With just four sessions remaining in the game, time
is running out for England to take the final three South Africa
wickets and leave themselves a manageable target.
There was only one wicket to fall in the morning session as
night-watchman Dale Steyn departed for nine after courageously
battling for 44 minutes in the day against a short-pitched
barrage. He spooned a catch up to James Taylor at short leg off
the bowling of Stuart Broad.
Only West Indies have successfully chased a total of 300 or
more at Lord's to win a test, when Gordon Greenidge scored an
exhilarating 214 not out in 1984.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)