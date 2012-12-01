PERTH Dec 1 South Africa's Dale Steyn ripped the heart out of the Australian first innings with a devastating display of fast bowling to leave the hosts reeling on 118 for seven at lunch on the second day of the third and final test on Saturday.

The world's top ranked bowler had failed to fire in the previous two drawn tests of the series but he hit his straps in the first 40 minutes of a brilliantly sunny morning, taking three wickets at the cost of just four runs.

Matthew Wade fought back with a quickfire 60 not out and will resume after lunch with John Hastings (2) but Steyn's spell has already dealt a potentially fatal blow to Australian hopes of winning the series and claiming the top test ranking.

Australia resumed at 33-2 chasing South Africa's first innings tally of 225 in front of a big WACA crowd hoping to see Ricky Ponting score a century in his penultimate test innings.

They did not have to wait long to give the former Australia captain a standing ovation but it was Steyn, who finished the morning with figures of 4-33, who was stealing the limelight.

The first ball of the 29-year-old's first over dispatched opener David Warner caught behind for 12 after a lengthy delay for a fruitless TV appeal, while his fourth sent nightwatchman Nathan Lyon back to the pavilion for seven.

Ponting, meanwhile, had got off the mark with a single through the offside but had added just three more runs when he was trapped lbw by Vernon Philander.

The 37-year-old's appeal was a fruitless as Warner's but with their free-scoring captain Michael Clarke now at the crease, Australia's hopes of a first innings lead were still alive.

Steyn soon all but squashed those hopes with his best ball of the series, a fullish effort delivered at full pace that moved away at the last moment and induced Clarke into an edge that AB de Villiers collected behind the stumps.

Australia were stunned, but Wade, playing with the philosophy that the best form of defence is attack, set about steadying the ship in bullish fashion.

Building a partnership of 55 with Mike Hussey, the wicketkeeper brought up his second test half century from 51 balls by launching his third six over the deep midwicket boundary.

Hussey, who scored centuries in the previous two tests of the series, departed soon afterwards, caught by Graeme Smith in the slips off Morne Morkel having eked out 12 runs in 68 minutes to leave the hosts on 100 for seven. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)