PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Jan 14 South Africa completed a 2-0 series win after beating New Zealand by an innings and 193 runs on the fourth day of the second test on Monday.

Pace bowler Dale Steyn claimed innings figures of three for 48, and match figures of eight for 65, as New Zealand were bowled out for 211 in their second innings, half-an-hour before lunch.

It was the Black Caps' second heavy defeat in the two-test series after they lost the first match by an innings and 27 runs inside three days.

Dean Brownlie and BJ Watling provided the bulk of New Zealand's runs thanks to their 98-run fifth wicket partnership.

Brownlie brought up his fourth test fifty after making his way to 53 off 141 balls before he edged a delivery from seamer Jacques Kallis through to keeper AB de Villiers.

Watling proved to be one of the few positives that the Black Caps could take out of the contest as he recorded his second half century of the match, before becoming the seventh wicket to fall when he was bowled by a superb delivery from Steyn that pegged back the batsman's off stump.

The right-handed Watling was dismissed for 63 off 117 balls with 11 fours and his dismissal came during a lower-order collapse in which the tourists lost their last six wickets for the addition of just 29 runs.

Steyn wrapped the series up by having Neil Wagner (4) caught by De Villiers.

The three-match one-day international series between the two teams starts on Jan. 19 in Paarl.