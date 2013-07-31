COLOMBO, July 31 Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 128 runs in the fifth and final one-day international on Wednesday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 307-4 in 50 overs (T Dilshan 99, L Thirimanne 68, K Sangakkara 75 not out)

South Africa 179 all out in 43.5 overs (AB de Villiers 51; S Lakmal 3-24, A Mendis 3-36)

Sri Lanka win series 4-1.