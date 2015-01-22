CAPE TOWN Jan 22 South Africa will rest key players for the remainder of the one-day international series against West Indies as they rotate their squad with one eye on the World Cup.

The Proteas have breezed to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and have sent paceman Dale Steyn home for the final two matches, the next in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Hashim Amla will also sit out the weekend fixture, but return for the finale in Pretoria on Wednesday when captain AB de Villiers will be rested.

South Africa are also hopeful that wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock will be able to return from an ankle injury in Pretoria.

"We want to play everybody that is in the squad so we will use these next two games as an opportunity for some of the fringe players to stake a claim and to put in some performances for us," Proteas coach Russell Domingo said in a statement from Cricket South Africa on Thursday.

Domingo also said the plan was for De Villiers not to keep wicket on Sunday if Morne van Wyk can be added to the squad to take the gloves, with De Kock taking over on Wednesday if given the all-clear by medical staff. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer)