Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 5 South Africa will play India in a Twenty20 international at the end of this month after establishing the match as a permanent fixture on the calendar, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday.
The Proteas will host the one-off contest at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on March 30, just three days after completing an away test series against New Zealand.
"This match is a follow-up to last year's successful one at Moses Mabhida Stadium (in Durban) and after discussions with the Indian board, we have agreed to make this an annual fixture," CSA chief executive Gerald Majola said in a statement.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.