JOHANNESBURG South Africa will play India in a Twenty20 international at the end of this month after establishing the match as a permanent fixture on the calendar, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday.

The Proteas will host the one-off contest at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on March 30, just three days after completing an away test series against New Zealand.

"This match is a follow-up to last year's successful one at Moses Mabhida Stadium (in Durban) and after discussions with the Indian board, we have agreed to make this an annual fixture," CSA chief executive Gerald Majola said in a statement.

