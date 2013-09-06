CAPE TOWN, Sept 6 South Africa and India cricket chiefs will meet in Dubai this month to try to resolve a dispute over the scheduling of a series between the world's top test nation and the World Cup one-day champions.

South Africa announced a schedule for the tour in July that included three tests, seven one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches, with the tour due to start in mid-November.

India have since agreed to host West Indies for two tests and five one-day matches between Oct. 31 and Nov. 27. The second test would be an unprecedented 200th for the world's leading run scorer Sachin Tendulkar.

A statement issued by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday said Board of Control for Cricket in India honorary secretary Sanjay Patel and CSA chief executive offier Haroon Lorgat would discuss the issue during an International Cricket Council chief executives' committee meeting on Sept. 16-17.

"There has rightly been concern about reports of a shortened tour by India but I am looking forward to meeting Sanjay so that we can work out the best possible schedule under the present circumstances," Lorgaat said in the CSA statement. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John Mehaffey)