LEEDS, England Aug 5 South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis will not bowl on day four of the ongoing second test against England because of recurring lower back spasms, a team spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Captain Graeme Smith also had his injured left knee strapped as South Africa grapple with a spate of injuries to their players.

This follows the news that Smith's opening partner Alviro Petersen, who scored 182 in the first innings, had sustained a minor tear to his hamstring and would need 10 days to recover. He is expected to be fit for the third test at Lord's though.

Smith injured his knee during the evening session on Saturday, while chasing a ball to the boundary, which means the Proteas now have three of their top four batsmen all injured to varying degrees.

South Africa, leading the three-match series 1-0, scored 419 in their first innings. England resumed on Sunday on 351 for five but lost Kevin Pietersen to the second ball of the morning for his overnight score of 149. He was out lbw to Morne Morkel. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)