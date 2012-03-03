New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme is run out as he dives in during the final one-day cricket international against South Africa, in Auckland, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

New Zealand were bowled out for 206 in 47 overs in their third one-day international against South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and opted to field.

Scores: New Zealand 206 all out in 47 overs (M. De Lange 4-46) v South Africa.

(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Peter Rutherford)