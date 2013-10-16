Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Oct 16 Pakistan were 442 all out shortly after tea on the third day of the first test against South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Scores: South Africa 249 all out (H. Amla 118, JP Duminy 57; Mohammad Irfan 3-44, Zulfiqar Babar 3-89) v Pakistan 442 (Khurram Manzoor 146, Misbah-ul-Haq 100, Shan Masood 75; V. Philander 3-84, D. Steyn 3-88) (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.